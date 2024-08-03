Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Hezbollah Fires Dozens Of Rockets In Northern Israel On Motzei Shabbos [VIDEOS]


Hezbollah has announced that it fired numerous Katyusha rockets at Israel. The terrorist group, supported by Iran, stated that this recent strike targeted Moshav Beit Hillel as a retaliation for Israel’s assaults on Kfar Kela and Deir Siriane in Lebanon, which it alleges caused injuries to civilians.

A significant number of the rockets were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome defense system.

According to Israeli local officials, several rockets struck areas near Beit Hillel, with Ynet news site reporting that the attacks caused fires in the vicinity.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



