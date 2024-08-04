Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Inspects Ground Corps Technology Brigade, Vows Strong Response to Potential Attacks

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant visited the Ground Corps Technology Brigade (Hatal) on Sunday to assess the unit’s activities and technological advancements.

During his visit, Gallant was briefed by Brigade Commander Brig. Gen. Rami Aboderam on the integration of new weapons and technological solutions in various combat arenas.

Gallant emphasized the importance of providing troops with cutting-edge technological resources to ensure their readiness for operational activities. He also inspected the deployment of IDF troops and their readiness for both defensive and offensive operations.

In a statement, Gallant warned potential adversaries that Israel is prepared to respond swiftly and decisively to any attacks. “If they dare to attack us, they will pay a heavy price,” he said.

The visit comes as Israel continues to enhance its military capabilities and preparedness for potential threats. The Ground Corps Technology Brigade plays a critical role in providing troops with the technological means to operate effectively in various combat scenarios.

