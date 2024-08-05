Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Four IDF Reservists Severely Injured in Gaza Combat, Others Hurt In UAV Barrage In Northern Israel


Four IDF reservist soldiers from the 9215th Battalion of the 205th Brigade were severely injured during combat in southern Gaza earlier today. The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified. In total, seven soldiers were wounded in the incident.

According to the IDF, the soldiers were searching buildings when a group of terrorists approached and threw an explosive at them, causing the injuries.

In a separate incident, an officer and a soldier were moderately wounded in a UAV barrage launched towards the Upper Galilee. They were also evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

An IDF investigation revealed that the officer and soldier did not enter a shelter despite six minutes passing between the activation of sirens and the impact of the drone. Additionally, another drone struck five minutes after the incident, causing no casualties.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack on northern Israel, stating that it sent a “swarm of drones” to target Ayelet HaShahar.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



