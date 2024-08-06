US Officials: Iran Is Moving Missiles, Conducting Military Drills; Timing Of Attack Is “Unclear”

US intelligence officials said that they have seen Iran moving around missile launchers and carrying out military drills, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday evening.

Those observations could be a sign that an Iranian attack on Israel is imminent. However, according to an Axios report, US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were informed by their national security team on Monday that the timing of the expected Iran-Hezbollah attack is still unclear, walking back Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s prediction on Sunday that the attack could happen as early as Monday.

There are also no clear indications of how the attack will be carried out. However, US intelligence officials believe there will be two waves of attacks – one from Hezbollah and one from Iran and several of its proxies, and the attack will involve multiple barrages over several days.

Early Tuesday morning, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after a missile attack on a US Air Force base in Iraq left at least seven US soldiers injured.

“Secretary Austin and Minister Gallant agreed that today’s Iran-aligned militia attack on U.S. forces stationed at Al-Asad Airbase in western Iraq marked a dangerous escalation and demonstrated Iran’s destabilizing role in the region,” a statement from the Pentagon said.

During the call, Austin confirmed to Gallant the “unwavering U.S. commitment to Israel’s security in the face of threats from Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah, and other Iran-aligned militia groups.”

