Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Hezbollah Used New Electric Drones In Massive Attack On Galil


The Hezbollah terror group, which launched a swarm of drones and rockets at the Galil on Tuesday afternoon, injuring 18 people, used a new type of electric drone in the attack.

The Alma Research and Education Center, which researches Israel’s security challenges in the north, estimated that the drones used in the attack were Shahed 101 electric UAVs.

“According to the published photos and videos, it is highly probable that these are Shahed 101 electric UAVs,” Alma stated.

“As we know, up until a few weeks ago, Hezbollah mainly used the Ababil-T type suicide UAVs. On July 11, during the UAV attack on the Kabri area, we witnessed for the first time Hezbollah’s use of the electric Shahed 101.”

Following the attack, the IDF stated that the impact on the highway near the Arab town of Mazara’a, which injured six, one critically, was caused by an Iron Dome interceptor missile that missed its target and fell on the ground.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

US Warns Israel Against Major Retaliation Following Iranian Attack

Chareidi Draft Protesters Break Into IDF Induction Center

18 Injured, 1 Critically, In Massive Hezbollah Rocket & Drone Barrage At The Galil [Dramatic Videos]

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Policewoman Injured In Stabbing Attack In Tunnel Road

NYT: Russia Is Supplying Iran With Advanced Air Defense Systems

US Officials: Iran Is Moving Missiles, Conducting Military Drills; Timing Of Attack Is “Unclear”

SOBERING: Analysis Finds Most Hamas Battalions In Gaza Are Functioning Again; IDF Vehemently Denies

Recall Alert: Yummy Foods Pulls Swirly Ices Line Due To Potential Milk Contamination

Rav Shlomo Amar Calls For Cancellation Of Summer Bain Hazmanim Amid War

Ex-Amb. Friedman: “Israel Is In Danger Because Biden Administration Purposely Empowered Iran”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network