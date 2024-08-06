Hezbollah Used New Electric Drones In Massive Attack On Galil

The Hezbollah terror group, which launched a swarm of drones and rockets at the Galil on Tuesday afternoon, injuring 18 people, used a new type of electric drone in the attack.

The Alma Research and Education Center, which researches Israel’s security challenges in the north, estimated that the drones used in the attack were Shahed 101 electric UAVs.

“According to the published photos and videos, it is highly probable that these are Shahed 101 electric UAVs,” Alma stated.

“As we know, up until a few weeks ago, Hezbollah mainly used the Ababil-T type suicide UAVs. On July 11, during the UAV attack on the Kabri area, we witnessed for the first time Hezbollah’s use of the electric Shahed 101.”

Following the attack, the IDF stated that the impact on the highway near the Arab town of Mazara’a, which injured six, one critically, was caused by an Iron Dome interceptor missile that missed its target and fell on the ground.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)