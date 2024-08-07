People In Shul: Israeli Analyst Predicts The Date Of The Attack

Ehud Yaari, the Middle East analyst for Israel’s Channel 12, estimates that Hezbollah will retaliate for the elimination of its commander Fuad Shukr on Tisha B’Av.

“I have a gut feeling that Hezbollah will want to attack on Tisha B’Av,” Yaari said in an interview with Kol B’Ramah.

“Hezbollah is aware of the Jewish calendar – they understand that on this day there are more people who fast and are in shuls.”

“Nasrallah has a difficult dilemma – the impression is that he hasn’t yet decided on the nature of the response.”

Regarding the appointment of Yahya Sinwar as the new political leader of Hamas, Yaari said: “Sinwar knows Israel and its traditions better than Nasrallah. He studied Judiasm, studied Zionism, studied kisvei Kodesh.”

Saudi media outlet Al Arabiya reported on Wednesday that Iran’s attack is imminent. Sources familiar with US intelligence told the outlet that although the attack is taking longer than the US officials initially expected, they still estimate that an attack is imminent. According to the latest intelligence, the attack will be on Thursday or Friday.

On the other, the Washington Post claims that Iran may be reconsidering carrying out a major retaliatory strike on Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)