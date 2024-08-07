WATCH: NYC Mayor Adams “Hamas Must Be Destroyed, Hostages Returned”

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, wrapped up his four-year service at the U.N. during a ceremony held in Manhattan on Monday, hosted by Israel’s U.N. delegation in collaboration with the UJA-Federation of New York.

The event drew hundreds of attendees, including numerous ambassadors, leaders of Jewish organizations, New York Mayor Eric Adams, and Congressman Richie Torres (D-N.Y.), who gathered to pay tribute to Erdan.

“Many times I have been asked how I can come to work every day in a place where there is so much hatred and hypocrisy against Israel,” Erdan said. “My answer is simple: It is easy to defend Israel because if you know the truth and believe in it, you hold your head up proudly even in the face of continuous criticism and attacks.”

Added Erdan: “I know the good that I represent—the most moral country in the world, Israel.”

Below is what NYC Mayor Eric Adams had to say about Hamas, the hostages, and outgoing Ambassador Erdan:

