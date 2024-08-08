Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

ELIMINATED: Shalit Deal Terrorist Who Directed Terror Attacks In The Shomron


A senior Hamas terrorist in the Gaza Strip who directed terror attacks against Israeli targets in Yehudah and Shomron was killed in Gaza, the IDF revealed on Thursday

Nael Sakhl was eliminated in a targeted operation carried out by the IDF and Shin Bet on July 24. His death ws confirmed several days later via intelligence means.

Sakhl was serving a life sentence in Israel for his involvement in a 2003 suicide bombing before he was released in the Gilad Shalit deal in 2011 along with Yahya Sinwar.

Following his release, he became a Hamas terror commander. “For over a decade, [Sakhl] operated in Hamas’s ‘West Bank Headquarters,’ an organization responsible for directing terror activities in Yehuda and Shomron,” the IDF said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

COP-OUT: Harris Says Committed To Israel’s Defense & “Palestinian Dignity”

Sde Teiman Case: Medical Reports Prove That Allegations Are False

Israel To US: We’ll Respond Disproportionately If Hezbollah Strikes Civilians

THE LIBERAL PLAN IS WORKING: Hispanics Account For More Than 90% Of US Population Growth Since 2020

Kamala Harris Said She’s Open To Discussing Arms Embargo On Israel

Report: Hezbollah To Attack Israel First, Independent Of Iran

TERRIFIED: Iran’s President Advises Not To Attack Israel Directly, Fearing Major Response

WATCH: NYC Mayor Adams “Hamas Must Be Destroyed, Hostages Returned”

People In Shul: Israeli Analyst Predicts The Date Of The Attack

ANTI-SEMITISM IN THE CATSKILLS: Forestburgh Officials Don’t Want Religious Jews In Their Town

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network