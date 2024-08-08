ELIMINATED: Shalit Deal Terrorist Who Directed Terror Attacks In The Shomron

A senior Hamas terrorist in the Gaza Strip who directed terror attacks against Israeli targets in Yehudah and Shomron was killed in Gaza, the IDF revealed on Thursday

Nael Sakhl was eliminated in a targeted operation carried out by the IDF and Shin Bet on July 24. His death ws confirmed several days later via intelligence means.

Sakhl was serving a life sentence in Israel for his involvement in a 2003 suicide bombing before he was released in the Gilad Shalit deal in 2011 along with Yahya Sinwar.

Following his release, he became a Hamas terror commander. “For over a decade, [Sakhl] operated in Hamas’s ‘West Bank Headquarters,’ an organization responsible for directing terror activities in Yehuda and Shomron,” the IDF said.

