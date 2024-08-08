Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

DEMENTED LUNATIC: Neturei Karta’s Yisroel Dovid Weiss Laments “Tragic Passing” Of Arch-Terrorist Ismail Haniyeh


Yisroel Dovid Weiss, the reprehensible, terrorist-kissing leader of Neturei Karta, released a video expressing his shock and sorrow over the “tragic passing” of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated under murky circumstances in Tehran, during a visit marking the swearing-in of new Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian.

“We are here to show the Palestinian people that all the actions of the Zionist state has nothing to do with Judaism or the Jewish people,” Weiss said, speaking from Doha, Qatar. “We have come here to the funeral of Sheikh Ismail Haniyeh, and to give condolences to the people of Palestine on the 76 years of Nakba, and the last ten months of the carnage – of the genocide in Gaza.”

A demented lunatic to his core, Weiss contended that it was his “obligation” – which he claimed was dictated by “great rabbis” – to “inform the world that Judaism is totally in opposition to the State of Israel and everything that emanates from the State of Israel.”

“This latest crime was committed amidst the ten-month-long genocide launched on the besieged Gaza, with tens of thousands killed in the brutal aggressive war, leading to a humanitarian disaster within the territory under siege,” a statement from his terrorist organization said.

“Our heartfelt condolences are extended to his family, to the Palestinian people, and to every single victim of the cycle of bloodshed in Palestine, which is caused only by the very existence of Zionism and the occupation of Palestine,” the statement concluded.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

COP-OUT: Harris Says Committed To Israel’s Defense & “Palestinian Dignity”

Sde Teiman Case: Medical Reports Prove That Allegations Are False

Israel To US: We’ll Respond Disproportionately If Hezbollah Strikes Civilians

THE LIBERAL PLAN IS WORKING: Hispanics Account For More Than 90% Of US Population Growth Since 2020

Kamala Harris Said She’s Open To Discussing Arms Embargo On Israel

Report: Hezbollah To Attack Israel First, Independent Of Iran

TERRIFIED: Iran’s President Advises Not To Attack Israel Directly, Fearing Major Response

WATCH: NYC Mayor Adams “Hamas Must Be Destroyed, Hostages Returned”

People In Shul: Israeli Analyst Predicts The Date Of The Attack

ANTI-SEMITISM IN THE CATSKILLS: Forestburgh Officials Don’t Want Religious Jews In Their Town

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network