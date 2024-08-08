DEMENTED LUNATIC: Neturei Karta’s Yisroel Dovid Weiss Laments “Tragic Passing” Of Arch-Terrorist Ismail Haniyeh

Yisroel Dovid Weiss, the reprehensible, terrorist-kissing leader of Neturei Karta, released a video expressing his shock and sorrow over the “tragic passing” of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated under murky circumstances in Tehran, during a visit marking the swearing-in of new Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian.

“We are here to show the Palestinian people that all the actions of the Zionist state has nothing to do with Judaism or the Jewish people,” Weiss said, speaking from Doha, Qatar. “We have come here to the funeral of Sheikh Ismail Haniyeh, and to give condolences to the people of Palestine on the 76 years of Nakba, and the last ten months of the carnage – of the genocide in Gaza.”

A demented lunatic to his core, Weiss contended that it was his “obligation” – which he claimed was dictated by “great rabbis” – to “inform the world that Judaism is totally in opposition to the State of Israel and everything that emanates from the State of Israel.”

“This latest crime was committed amidst the ten-month-long genocide launched on the besieged Gaza, with tens of thousands killed in the brutal aggressive war, leading to a humanitarian disaster within the territory under siege,” a statement from his terrorist organization said.

“Our heartfelt condolences are extended to his family, to the Palestinian people, and to every single victim of the cycle of bloodshed in Palestine, which is caused only by the very existence of Zionism and the occupation of Palestine,” the statement concluded.

