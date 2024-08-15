Leftists Protested Outside Shas MK’s Home – It Ended On A Surprising Note

Brig. Gen. (res.) Amir Haskel, one of the leading protesters against the government, published a long post on his Facebook account on Thursday under the title “A Surprising Meeting,” in which he described how he was hosted at the home of Shas MK Yinon Azoulay.

“We started the protest two weeks ago by standing in front of the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, in front of the home of Knesset member Aryeh Deri, and in front of the home of Minister Moshe Arbel. This evening, it was in front of the home of Shas MK Yinon Azoulay in Ashdod in order to request from him and the members of his party to take another significant step to advance a plan to release the hostages.”

“While I was still talking on the megaphone, MK Azoulay approached me and invited us for a conversation in his home. We went up to the fourth floor, to a modest apartment in a regular apartment building. MK Yinon has six sons. As soon as we came in, Yinon asked one of his kids to prepare drinks for us and served us homemade cookies that his wife made.”

“We introduced ourselves and explained why we came late at night to disturb his rest. I must point out that MK Yinon was attentive and told about what he and the other Shas members have done for the hostages. MK MK promised to convey our words to Deri. At the end, we took a picture and said goodbye.”

He ended: “Until today, we’ve received police intervention during our protest. Today we were treated to listening and friendly hospitality.” He signed the post with the words: “There will still be good days.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)