DRONE FOOTAGE: IDF Destroys Dozens Of Tunnels Under The Philadelphi Corridor In Rafah


In a significant blow to Hamas’ underground infrastructure, Israeli engineering forces have destroyed approximately 50 tunnels in the Philadelphi Corridor in Rafah over the past week.

Soldiers from the Yahalom Unit and the 605th Battalion have been operating in the area for the past month, targeting terrorist infrastructure and underground tunnels.

The destruction of these tunnels is a significant achievement for the Israeli military, as they are believed to have been used by Hamas for smuggling, weapon storage, and covert movements.

