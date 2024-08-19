IDF Destroys 1.5 Kilometer Hamas Tunnel Used for Weapon Storage in Gaza [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

IDF troops from the 7th Brigade have expanded their operations in the Gaza Strip, targeting areas around Khan Yunis and the outskirts of Deir al-Balah. As part of these operations, IDF soldiers are eliminating terrorists and dismantling combat compounds both above and below ground.

In a significant find, the 603rd Battalion uncovered dozens of rockets, launchers, and several anti-tank missiles in one of these compounds. With intelligence assistance, the 603rd Battalion, in coordination with the Yahalom Unit, located and destroyed an underground tunnel approximately 1.5 kilometers in length.

The tunnel, used by Hamas, contained weapons, explosives, and equipment for long-term habitation. The terrorists occupying the compound fled as IDF troops arrived.

