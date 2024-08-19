Israeli Indicted For Carrying Out Tasks From Iranian Agent, Including Promoting A Military Coup

Eden Dabas, 30, a resident of Ramat Gan, was formally indicted Monday on charges of allegedly collaborating with an Iranian foreign agent.

According to the prosecution, Dabas had been in contact with the foreign agent for the past four months, using the encrypted messaging app Telegram to communicate. In exchange for completing a series of tasks, Dabas reportedly received $12,000 in cryptocurrency payments. Among the tasks he allegedly carried out were printing and hanging posters advocating for a military coup in Israel and promoting a Telegram group called “The People’s Army,” which seeks to recruit more Israeli citizens for similar efforts.

Prosecutors further revealed that Dabas documented his activities by sending video proof to the foreign agent to secure payment. The agent allegedly instructed Dabas to purchase a separate phone and SIM card, along with wigs, gloves, and a hat for concealment. Dabas was also reportedly directed to delete all communication between them to erase evidence of the collaboration.

Alongside the charges of contacting a foreign agent, Dabas is also being indicted for possession of illegal drugs, including MDMA (Ecstasy) and cocaine, which were found to be for personal use.

Authorities are requesting that Dabas remain in custody until the legal proceedings are completed.

The case comes amid rising concerns over Iranian espionage efforts targeting Israeli citizens. Earlier this month, Israel’s Shin Bet security agency exposed a network of fake online profiles created by Iranian operatives to lure Israelis into espionage activities.

The Shin Bet reiterated that Iran’s intelligence agencies have been actively using social media to approach Israeli citizens under false identities, seeking to exploit them for espionage. In July, three Israeli citizens were arrested on suspicion of endangering national security on behalf of the Iranian regime.

