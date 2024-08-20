SHAMEFUL: Joe Biden Tells DNC That Pro-Hamas Protestors Outside Convention “Have A Point” [VIDEO]

Outgoing President Joe Biden addressed anti-Israel protests during a keynote speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago on Monday, asserting that demonstrators “have a point” regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict. Biden’s comments came after four protesters were arrested for attempting to breach security at the United Center, where Biden delivered his speech.

“Those protesters out on the street, they have a point,” the 81-year-old president said to the crowd, following his introduction by First Lady Jill Biden and their daughter, Ashley. “A lot of innocent people are being killed on both sides.”

Biden reaffirmed his administration’s efforts to address the conflict. “We’ll keep working to bring hostages home and end the war in Gaza and bring peace and security to the Middle East,” Biden said. He highlighted his recent proposals aimed at brokering a ceasefire and emphasized ongoing efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Earlier in the evening, dozens of anti-Israel protesters attempted to disrupt the event, with some breaching an outer security fence before being pushed back by Chicago police in riot gear. “At no point was the inner perimeter breached,” the Chicago Police Department later stated, emphasizing that no protectees were at risk.

Footage of the protest showed demonstrators carrying antisemitic signs and supporting Hamas. One protester was seen waving a Hezbollah flag, according to Israel’s Channel 12. Inside the United Center, Biden’s speech was briefly interrupted when attendees unfurled a “Stop Arming Israel” banner, which was swiftly removed by other audience members.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)