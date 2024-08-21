Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF And IAF Conduct Precise Airstrike On Hamas Command Center In Gaza City


In a targeted operation, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out a precise strike on a Hamas command and control center located in a compound previously used as the “Salah al-Din” School in Gaza City. The strike was directed by IDF and ISA intelligence.

Hamas operatives had been using the compound as a hideout and base to plan and execute attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel. To minimize the risk of civilian casualties, the IAF employed precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence measures prior to the strike.

The IDF emphasized that Hamas systematically violates international law by operating from within civilian infrastructure and shelters in the Gaza Strip, exploiting the local population for its terrorist activities.

