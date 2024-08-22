Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
ONLY EL AL LEFT: Delta Suspends Flights Between New York And Tel Aviv Until After Sukkos


Delta Air Lines announced on Wednesday that it has temporarily halted flights between John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Tel Aviv through October 31, a week after Sukkos concludes, due to the ongoing conflict in the region.

Delta said that passengers can still book seats on partner airlines like Air France and El Al through their website. The airline said that it is “continuously monitoring the evolving security environment” and will update passengers as necessary.

The airline also warned of potential additional cancellations on a rolling basis and issued a travel waiver for customers who booked trips to or from Tel Aviv before October 31. The waiver covers fare differences and must be used for travel starting by December 15.

With Delta and United Airlines suspending flights, El Al remains the only airline offering direct service between the U.S. and Israel. American Airlines has not resumed flights to Tel Aviv since halting them after the October 7 Hamas attack, and announced on Wednesday that it will not resume them until at least March 29, 2025.

