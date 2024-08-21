American Airlines Extends Suspension Of Tel Aviv Services To March 29

American Airlines is suspending flights to Israel through late March, extending a break in service that started in the early days of the war in Gaza.

A spokesperson for the airline says that customers with tickets for flights to Tel Aviv can rebook at no extra charge or cancel their trip and get a refund.

The airline says flights to Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv will be suspended through March 29. The airline updated a travel advisory on its website over the weekend.

“We will continue to work closely with our partner airlines to assist customers traveling between Israel and European cities with service to the US,” the spokesperson says.

(AP)