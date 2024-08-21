Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

American Airlines Extends Suspension Of Tel Aviv Services To March 29


American Airlines is suspending flights to Israel through late March, extending a break in service that started in the early days of the war in Gaza.

A spokesperson for the airline says that customers with tickets for flights to Tel Aviv can rebook at no extra charge or cancel their trip and get a refund.

The airline says flights to Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv will be suspended through March 29. The airline updated a travel advisory on its website over the weekend.

“We will continue to work closely with our partner airlines to assist customers traveling between Israel and European cities with service to the US,” the spokesperson says.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

HATERS: Masked Anti-Israel Protesters Crash Agudah Antisemitism Event At DNC

FLASHING RED: House Intel Committee Chairman Says Iran Could Be Nuclear State By End Of The Year

SHAMEFUL: Joe Biden Tells DNC That Pro-Hamas Protestors Outside Convention “Have A Point” [VIDEO]

Josh Shapiro Denies Antisemitism Played Role In VP Snub, Slams Trump For “Using Jews To Divide Americans”

Erdan Tells It Like It Is: “The UN Building Should Be Wiped Off The Earth”

DNC Hosts “Palestinian Human Rights” Panel After Harris Meets Mayor Who Accuses Israel Of Genocide

After 7 Years: Brothers Who Escaped Lev Tahor Try To Visit Their Mother, Are Cruelly Driven Away

NEW DETAILS: Bodies Of 6 Hostages Were Found Hidden Behind False Tunnel Wall

CATSKILLS: Two Missing Hikers Found By Chaveirim of Rockland After All-Night Search On Slide Mountain

Report: Hamas Leader Sinwar Thinks Negotiations With Israel A “Bluff,” Wants To Expand Conflict

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network