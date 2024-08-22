Eisenkot To Bibi: Replace Mossad Chief As Head Of Negotiations: “He Doesn’t Understand Arabic”

Former member of the war cabinet MK Gadi Eisenkot called on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to replace Mossad chief Dedi Barnea, who is serving as the head of the negotiations team for a hostage release deal, and replace him with someone who understands the Arab mentality.

In an interview with Ynet, Eisenkot said: “Dedi is an excellent person but he doesn’t understand the Arab mentality,” adding that after ten months of negotiations, Barnea “has not yet delivered the goods.” Eisenkot also feels that Barnea, as the head of the Mossad, must utilize all of his time to focus on the Iranian threat. “Barnea and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar need to deal with their own challenges – and they are big enough,” he said.

Eisenkot noted that he and the chairman of his party, Benny Gantz, already told Netanyahu these views six months ago, when they were members of the war cabinet – “more than once.”

In an interview with Army Radio on Thursday morning, Eisenkot said that all IDF commanders who were responsible for the October 7 debacle should resign as soon as there is a lull in the war, without waiting for Netanyahu’s resignation.

“These are excellent people who are committed to the State of Israel, but they are responsible for the greatest failure of the State since its establishment,” he said. “Therefore, everyone from the level of the division commander to the prime minister should resign.”

