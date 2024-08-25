Gideon Sa’ar Slams IDF’s Limited Response To Hezbollah: “An All-Out War Is Essential”

New Hope chairman Gideon Sa’ar exorciated the IDF’s preemptive strikes against Hezbollah on Sunday morning as a continuation of Israel’s failed containment policy.

“Faced with Hezbollah’s decision to fire thousands of missiles and rockets, once again the government chose the least correct strategic response,” Sa’ar stated.

“The choice to only thwart the attack after ten and a half months of Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel is the continuation of the policy of containment. This decision has one meaning: only our enemies determine the timing and scale of escalation.”

“This opportunity should have led to a decision on a comprehensive pre-emptive attack to change the reality in the north.”

“Leaving the existing reality in the north of the country unchanged means the continuation of constraint. There will never be a point in time in the future with the perfect conditions for a war. Whoever runs away from war – war will chase him,” Sa’ar ominously concluded.

Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Leiberman responded to the attack by stating: “Israel’s government needs to act per the enemy’s intentions and not according to the results.”

“If Hezbollah indeed intended to fire 6,000 projectiles (missiles, drones, etc.) with the central goal of striking Israel’s strategic infrastructure, just removing the threat cannot suffice. Israel must stop with the defense and go on the offensive and end the war of attrition and the abandonment of the residents of the north for almost 11 months, even at the price of a dramatic escalation.”

“Security must be restored to the residents of Israel and the residents of the north in particular,” he concluded.

