BOLD-FACED LIAR: Nasrallah Dubiously Claims IDF Didn’t Hit Any Hezbollah Launching Pads

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah falsely claimed on Sunday that the IDF did not pre-emptively strike any of the terror group’s rocket launching pads, despite evidence to the contrary. Nasrallah also asserted that a significant number of Hezbollah’s drones successfully reached their intended targets, including the Glilot base north of Tel Aviv and another unspecified base.

The IDF has contradicted Nasrallah’s claims, saying that the massive attack was “mostly” thwarted and no military bases were damaged. The IDF also confirmed that no Hezbollah drones made impact in central Israel.

Earlier, the IDF announced that it had destroyed thousands of rocket launchers poised to attack northern Israel and the Tel Aviv area, after detecting preparations for a major and immediate attack. Military officials later clarified that only several hundred launchers were believed to be intended for the attack.

Nasrallah denied the IDF’s claims, asserting that Hezbollah did not intend to deploy its ballistic missiles in this attack and that none were destroyed. He warned that the terror group may consider using them in future attacks.

Nasrallah also claimed that the delay in retaliating for the July 30 assassination of military commander Fuad Shukr was due to Israeli and US military mobilization in the region, and was also intended to punish Israel, keeping them on edge for almost a month.

Nasrallah explained that Hezbollah was waiting for the outcome of truce talks between Hamas and Israel and needed time to coordinate with the “axis of Resistance”, comprising Iran and its regional proxies, to determine a unified response.

The Hezbollah leader insisted that his terror group has fulfilled its pledge to respond to the Israeli “aggression” in the Dahia suburb of Beirut, where Shukr was assassinated.

