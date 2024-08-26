NYT: Israel And US Pursuing Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar In “Lopsided” Intelligence Effort

For over 10 months, Israel and the United States have been collaborating intensively in their search for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. However, according to a report by The New York Times on Sunday, the intelligence-sharing arrangement has become increasingly imbalanced, with Israel benefiting more than the US.

The report, which cites over two dozen unnamed officials from both countries, reveals that Israel and the US — both of which classify Hamas as a terrorist organization — have invested significant resources in the hunt for Sinwar. This includes advanced technologies such as ground-penetrating radar, provided by the US.

Despite the depth of cooperation, described by one Israeli official as “priceless,” another source indicated the collaboration has been “lopsided,” with Israel offering far less intelligence in return. American officials have reportedly shared data that led to the targeting of other Hamas leaders, hoping Israel would reciprocate with intelligence to help locate the remaining American hostages held by Hamas. However, Israeli contributions have been more limited.

The joint Israeli-American intelligence team, set up to track Sinwar’s communications, initially monitored his electronic interactions at the onset of the Gaza conflict. However, Sinwar has since shifted to using couriers due to fuel shortages and the desire to avoid interception, significantly complicating efforts to locate him.

During the period of electronic communication, Israeli forces eavesdropped on Sinwar’s calls with other Hamas leaders, gaining insights into his life in Hamas’s tunnel network. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant even advocated for resuming fuel shipments to Gaza to power cell networks, hoping Sinwar would continue to communicate electronically. However, by November, Sinwar had abandoned electronic communication altogether, making him more elusive.

In early stages of the war, Sinwar was believed to be hiding beneath Gaza City before moving to tunnels under Khan Younis. According to The New York Times, Sinwar narrowly escaped capture at the end of January, fleeing moments before Israeli forces raided his bunker, leaving behind approximately a million dollars in shekels.

As part of its campaign against Hamas, Israel has eliminated several key figures within the organization. Among the leaders targeted were former political head Ismail Haniyeh and top military figure Mohammad Deif. Haniyeh died in an explosion in Tehran in July, and Deif was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. Sinwar, now the highest-ranking Hamas leader still at large, remains a primary target.

Some officials believe that Sinwar’s death would mark a significant victory for Israel and could pave the way for the end of military operations in Gaza. However, the impact of his death on ongoing hostage negotiations remains uncertain, as Sinwar reportedly plays a crucial role in approving developments in ceasefire talks occurring in Doha and Cairo.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)