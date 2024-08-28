Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF CONFIRMS: Another Terrorist Released In Hostage Deal Killed After Resuming Terror Acts


The IDF launched an extensive counterterrorism operation in the Shomron overnight Tuesday but targeted operations in “refugee camps” in terror hubs have been taking place on a smaller scale since October 7.

The IDF confirmed on Wednesday that a drone strike Monday killed five terrorists in a terror command center in the Nur a-Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm, including Jibril Jibril, a 20-year-old Hamas terrorist from Qalqilya who was released in the November 2023 hostage deal and who has since been involved in several shooting attacks against Israeli targets.

He is the third terrorist released in the deal who immediately returned to terror activities and was killed by Israeli security forces this month.

Earlier this month, Wael Misha, an 18-year-old terrorist released in the deal, was killed in an airstrike in Shechem during a counterterrorism operation.

Two days earlier, Tariq Daoud, an 18-year-old Hamas terrorist released in the deal, was killed by IDF forces after he shot and seriously wounded an Israeli in his 60s.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



