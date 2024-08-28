OPERATION SUMMER CAMPS: In Massive Op, IDF Raids Terror Hubs In Shomron

The IDF overnight Tuesday began an extensive counterterrorism operation in Jenin, Tulkarm, and other terror hubs in the northern Shomron. The operation is expected to last several days.

The operation, dubbed Operation Summer Camps (מחנות קיץ), was launched in the wake of the attempted suicide bombing attack in Tel Aviv last week and previous attempts by terrorists from the Shomron to carry out mass-casualty attacks in Israel. IDF intelligence officials believe that terrorists from a terror network in the Tulkarm area were responsible for planning and directing the attempted bombing in Tel Aviv.

Hundreds of IDF soldiers entered terror hubs in “refugee camps” in Jenin, Tulkarm, Nur a-Shams, Tubas, Qalqilya, and the Far’a camp in the Jordan Valley – first entering with bulldozers, destroying infrastructure and uncovering hidden explosives intended to harm Israeli forces. Heavy gun battles took place in every area the soldiers entered. Forces on the ground were assisted by the Air Force, including combat helicopters and drones. IDF soldiers blocked all entrances to the cities and also surrounded the main hospitals in Jenin and Tulkarm, screening those entering in order to prevent terrorists from hiding there as they did in previous operations.

Nine terrorists were killed, four in Jenin and five in Tubas.

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz stated on Wednesday morning: “The IDF has been working intensively since last night in the Jenin and Tulkarm ‘refugee camps’ to thwart Islamic-Iranian terrorist infrastructure that has been established there. Iran is working to establish an eastern terror front against Israel in the Shomron, per the Gaza and Lebanon model, by financing and arming terrorists and smuggling advanced weapons from Jordan. We must deal with the threat just as we deal with the terrorist infrastructure in Gaza, including the temporary evacuation of Palestinian residents and whatever steps are required. This is a war in the full sense of the word and we must win it.”

Gun battles between terrorists and IDF forces in Jenin:

