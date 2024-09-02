PYSCHOLOGICAL TERROR: Hamas Posts Video Of 6 Slain Hostages

In yet another act of sadistic cruelty, the Hamas terror group released a video on Telegram on Monday afternoon featuring the six hostages executed in cold blood last week.

The video shows short clips of each of the hostages confirming their identities and then ends with the threat to release their final messages in the coming hours.

The threat comes as the levayos of the victims are still taking place. The levaya of slain US-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin is taking place on Monday afternoon in Jerusalem.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)