Benny Gantz: “Netanyahu Is Not A Murderer, Sinwar Is”

The incitement in Israel against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has reached new heights in recent days, with left-wing provocateurs repeatedly calling him a “murderer” in the wake of the executions of the six hostages in Gaza last week.

Housing Minister Yitzchak Goldknopf complained about the incitement in the Cabinet meeting this week, saying that people who call Netanyahu a murderer should be imprisoned. He also slammed opposition leader Yair Lapid who claimed that Netanyahu was responsible for the murders.

National Unity chairman Benny Gantz spoke at the Israel Bar Association in Tel Aviv on Tuesday and referred to the incitement against Netanyahu.

“I would like to state the obvious here – Netanyahu is not a murderer and I condemn the incitement against him,” he said. “Sinwar is a murderer, Hamas and Hezbollah and the Revolutionary Guards – they are our enemies.”

However, Gantz couldn’t resist the opportunity to slam Netanyahu in other ways, continuing his speech by saying: “But Netanyahu has lost his way and sees himself as the state. And this is dangerous. He is the father of the conceptzia of survival in power at any cost.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)