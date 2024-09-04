IDF Eliminates Over 200 Hamas Terrorists, Uncovering Large Weapons Cache [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

In an operation over the past week, IDF Forces from the 162nd Division have eliminated more than 200 Hamas terrorists in the Tel al-Sultan area of Rafah. The 401st Brigade, known for its precision and intelligence-based tactics, carried out these missions, uncovering extensive weaponry hidden in civilian structures, revealing the brutal tactics of Hamas.

During one particularly intense confrontation, Hamas terrorists attacked IDF troops from inside a civilian building. The IDF soldiers swiftly responded, conducting a targeted raid on the structure, neutralizing the attacker. Upon further investigation, the troops discovered a large stockpile of weapons in the building’s basement, exposing the terrorists’ use of civilian areas to launch their brutal attacks.

The cache included ten long-range rocket launchers, ready to be used in future strikes against Israeli civilians. Hamas terrorists, embedded among civilians, continue to display their disregard for human life, using these locations to plan and execute violent assaults.

