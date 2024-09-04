12-Year-Old Former Hostage Makes Emotional Plea For The Return Of His Father From Hamas Captivity [VIDEO]

Erez Calderon, a 12-year-old former Hamas hostage, made an emotional appeal on Monday for the release of his father, who remains in Hamas captivity. Erez, who was abducted with his father and sister during the October 7 attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz, posted the video on Instagram, hoping his father, Ofer Calderon, might somehow see it.

Speaking directly to the camera, Erez admitted that it was difficult to share his message but insisted, “If it reaches my father, it is worth it.” His plea comes just two months before his bar mitzvah, a milestone he finds impossible to celebrate while his father is still held captive. “I have a clear goal in life — that he return,” Erez said.

Ofer Calderon was taken hostage alongside his children during the brutal Hamas attack on their kibbutz. Erez’s grandmother and cousin were also killed in the assault. Erez and his sister, Sahar, were released on November 27 as part of a temporary ceasefire brokered by Qatar and the United States, but their father remains in Gaza.

In the video, Erez recalled the terrifying moments of his abduction, describing how the family initially sought shelter in their home’s bomb shelter before being captured while trying to escape. He vividly recounted the last time he saw his father, who was on his knees and bleeding as terrorists beat him. “Imagine how I felt when I was separated from my father when he was all covered in blood from the blows the terrorists gave him. It’s a moment that never leaves me,” Erez said.

“Yesterday I heard that terrorists murdered six hostages. I can’t stop thinking I don’t want my dad to be next,” Erez says in the video.

He shared that during his captivity, he could hear his mother’s voice on the radio as she pleaded for the release of hostages. He hopes that, just as he heard his mother, his father might see his video and find strength in knowing his son is safe.

Ninety-seven of the 251 hostages taken by Hamas on October 7 remain in Gaza, with at least 33 confirmed dead by the IDF.

