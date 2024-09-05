Iranian-Backed Terror Plots Targeting Jewish Institutions Foiled In Europe

European intelligence agencies have successfully thwarted a series of Iranian-backed terror plots aimed at Jewish institutions in France and Germany, according to a report by German daily Der Spiegel. The plots, which relied on organized crime groups, were uncovered after a terror cell carried out four arson attacks against Israeli-owned companies in southern France last year.

The cell’s leader, a drug dealer from Lyon, France, was identified as the mastermind behind the attacks. Further investigation revealed that one of the suspects, currently detained in France, had also conducted surveillance on a lawyer with Israeli clients in Berlin and an Israeli family in Munich.

This is not the first time Iranian involvement in European terror plots has been exposed. Last month, Der Spiegel reported that the head of the now-banned Hamburg Islamic Center (IZH) in Germany received direct instructions from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, including guidance on how to portray Hamas’s October 7 massacre.

The report comes on the same day that a terrorist opened fire with an M-16 rife outside the Israeli embassy in Munich on Thursday morning.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)