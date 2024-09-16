Hamas Leader Sinwar Congratulates Houthis for Missile Attack on Israel

In a statement published on Monday, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar commended the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen for their recent missile attack on Israel. The congratulatory letter, posted on the Hamas website, celebrated the Houthis’ missile strike, which targeted central Israel on Sunday.

The attack set off sirens across a wide area, from east of Tel Aviv to Modiin. The Houthis, who control northern Yemen, fired a ballistic missile that was intercepted by an Israeli defense missile. However, the missile was not entirely destroyed, breaking apart in midair and causing minor damage from falling debris, according to an Israeli Air Force report.

Despite the Israeli probe concluding that the missile was not hypersonic, as the Houthis had claimed, the Yemeni group doubled down on their assertion. On Monday, they released a nearly two-minute video, claiming it documented the missile launch, which they called “Palestine 2.”

The Houthis have previously launched over 220 missiles and drones toward Israel, most of which were intercepted or missed their targets.

In his letter, Sinwar praised the Houthis’ success, writing to their leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, “Congratulations on your success in reaching the depth of the enemy entity.” Sinwar also reassured his counterpart about Hamas’ resilience in its ongoing conflict with Israel, saying, “I can assure you the resistance is fine. We have prepared ourselves to fight a long battle of attrition.” He dismissed reports suggesting Hamas was struggling, labeling them psychological warfare.

In his letter, Sinwar also invoked the broader regional alliance against Israel, highlighting the involvement of other Iranian-backed groups, including Hezbollah. “Our efforts, along with the resistance in Yemen, Lebanon, and Iraq, will defeat the enemy,” Sinwar declared, pointing to a wider axis of Iranian proxies across the Middle East.

