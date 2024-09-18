Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
BRACING FOR ESCALATION: IDF Moves Elite IDF Unit From Gaza To North


The IDF is preparing for the possibility of an all-out war with Hezbollah in Lebanon following the “exploding pagers” operation on Tuesday that wounded over 3,000 Hezbollah terrorists.

The IDF decided to transfer the elite 98th Division from the Gaza Strip to the northern front, where it will join the 36th Division under the Northern Command.

The decision is significant as the IDF had planned to continue using the Division for further combat in the Strip.

The 98th Paratroopers Division, also known as the “Fire Formation” (עצבת האש), is a commando division that specializes in parachute jumps, aerial drops, guerilla warfare, and combat in urban environments.

Arutz Sheva reported that soldiers from other divisions have been ordered to deploy north as well.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



