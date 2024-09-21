IDF Eliminates Heads Of Hezbollah’s Elite Radwan Force

The IDF confirmed on Motzei Shabbos that it eliminated the entire leadership of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force in the targeted airstrike on Friday that killed Ibrahim Aqil, the head of Hezbollah’s military operations who was responsible for overseeing a plan to invade northern Israel.

According to the IDF spokesperson’s statement, Air Force fighter jets attacked and killed Ibrahim Akil, head of the operational unit and commander of Hezbollah’s Radwan force, while he was meeting with Radwan commanders underground in the Dahiya neighborhood—Hezbollah’s stronghold in Beirut.

In addition to Akil, 15 additional Hezbollah terrorists were killed in the strike, including senior commanders in the Radwan chain of command. Akil and the commanders who were killed were responsible for planning, advancing, and executing hundreds of terror plots against Israel, including the deadly plan for Hezbollah to raid communities in the Galil.

Senior figures within the organization and the Radwan command staff who were eliminated in the strike were: Hassan Youssef Abd Al-Satar – the Radwan Force’s operations chief, who led and advanced all fire operations for the unit, and Hussein Ahmad Aahraj – the Radwan Force’s chief of staff. He was responsible for the transfer of weapons.

Additional Hezbollah commanders who were killed were: Ahmad Mahmoud Al-Habi, also known as Abu Hassin Samir, who served as the head of the Radwan Force training unit. He held various positions in the terrorist organization and served as the commander of the Radwan Force for a decade, until early 2024. He was one of the planners and leaders of the “Galilee Occupation” attack plan and was involved in advancing Hezbollah’s entrenchment in southern Lebanon. Over the years, and during the early months of the war, he planned and carried out numerous infiltration and shooting attacks into Israeli territory.

Commanders from Radwan’s attack unit who were eliminated in the strike include:

Samer Abdud-Halim Hhalawi, the commander of the coastal area.

Abbas Sami Maslemani, the commander of the Qana area.

Abdullah Abbas Hajazi , the commander of the Ramim Ridge area.

Mohammed Ahmad Rajaa (Ninwa), the commander of the Al-Khiyam area.

Hassan Hussein Madi, the commander of the Har Dov area.

These commanders had been leading and planning the Radwan Force’s attack and infiltration strategy for years, preparing to infiltrate Israel and kill and abduct Israelis whenever the order was issued.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)