IDF Tests Bodies from Gaza for DNA of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar, All Results Negative


The IDF recently retrieved several bodies from Gaza and conducted DNA tests to determine if any of them matched Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, according to a report by Channel 12. All the tests came back negative, confirming that none of the bodies belonged to Sinwar.

This development comes amid growing, but unsubstantiated, speculation that Sinwar may have been killed in recent weeks. The rumors stem primarily from the fact that the Hamas leader has been incommunicado for an extended period, though this is not unprecedented during the ongoing war. Sinwar has gone silent for extended periods before, fueling similar rumors.

As of now, there is no confirmed information regarding Sinwar’s whereabouts or status.

