IDF Chief of General Staff Visits Northern Border, Declares Continued Strikes and Readiness for Ground Maneuver


Today, the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, visited the 7th Brigade’s military exercise at Israel’s northern border. He was accompanied by senior military officials, including the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, the Commanding Officer of the 98th Division, the Commanding Officer of the Ground Forces Training Center, and other brigade commanders.

During the visit, LTG Halevi addressed the troops, emphasizing the ongoing Israeli Air Force strikes and preparations for a potential ground operation. In his remarks, he stated:

“You hear the jets overhead; we have been striking all day. This is both to prepare the ground for your possible entry and to continue degrading Hezbollah. Today, Hezbollah expanded its range of fire, and later today, they will receive a very strong response. Prepare yourselves.

Today, we will continue, we are not stopping; we keep striking and hitting them everywhere. The goal is very clear—to safely return the residents of the north. To achieve that, we are preparing the process of a maneuver, which means your military boots, your maneuvering boots, will enter enemy territory, enter villages that Hezbollah has prepared as large military outposts, with underground infrastructure, staging points, and launchpads into our territory and carry out attacks on Israeli civilians.

Your entry into those areas with force, your encounter with Hezbollah operatives, will show them what it means to face a professional, highly skilled, and battle-experienced force. You are coming in much stronger and far more experienced than they are. You will go in, destroy the enemy there, and decisively destroy their infrastructure. These are the things that will allow us to safely return the residents of the north afterward.”

