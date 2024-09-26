Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
ועל ניסך שבכל יום: Israeli-Arab Plotted Deadly Attack At Kivrei Tzaddikim


The Shin Bet and Israel Police released for publication on Thursday that an Israeli-Arab resident of the Galil planned to carry out a deadly terror attack against mispallelim at the kever of a tzaddik in the Galil.

The suspect, Basel Abuhara, a 23-year-old resident of Arraba, was arrested a little over over month ago. During his interrogation, it emerged that he was planning a combined attack involving the detonation of a bomb and then gunfire at Jews visiting a kever in the Galil. Sources told B’Chadrei Chareidim that he was targeting members of a tzedaka organization who intended to visit the kever of Rebbe Chaninah ben Dosa.

In the months before his arrest, he was assisted by Arabs from the Palestinian Authority who were in Israel illegally and were knowledgeable about preparing explosive devices. Abahara also recruited two minors to the terror cell he established who were also arrested and interrogated by the police and Shin Bet.

On Thursday, a serious indictment was filed against Abuhara and his two minor accomplices at the Haifa District Court.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



