The IDF on Sunday published photos of F-15i fighter jets taking off from Chatzerim Airbase on Friday to fly to Beirut and eliminate Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

The fighter jets dropped bunker-buster bombs on the Hezbollah headquarters in Dahieh, flattening six buildings above the bunker compound where Nasrallah was hiding.

The video below shows the crater in the ground formed by the attack:





(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)