Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

TRAGEDY IN KERISTIER- R’ Chaim Yeshaya Shteinberg Zt”l Killed in an Crash

Communicated Content

R’ Chaim Yeshaya, at the peak of his life, traveled to Kerestir to pray at the gravesite of the holy tzaddik, Rabbi Yeshayale of Kerestir.

On the way, the car was involved in a terrible accident. The car was struck by a truck, injuring several passengers including R’ Chaim Yeshaya. 

Shortly after he lost consciousness.

For a week and a half, he fought for his life. Jews everywhere prayed for his recovery…

 But there was a decree from Heaven!

 R’ Chaim Yeshaya, only 26 years old, was tragically taken from us, leaving behind a devastated and heartbroken young widow and three innocent, small orphans.

Dear Jews…

The widow cries out, “Help me!”

Have mercy!

And take upon yourselves Pidyon Nefesh before Rosh Hashanah!…

Please Donate generously




Popular Posts

THE TORCH HAS BEEN PASSED: Hagaon HaRav David Yosef Elected Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel

IS HE DEAD? Photo From IDF Underground Bunker Shows Question Mark On Photo of Sinwar

SIGNIFICANT NEWS: Gideon Sa’ar Announces New Hope’s Return to Netanyahu Government

$500 Travel Voucher Now Available For Bochurim Heading To Eretz Yisroel Early To Help Resolve Shidduch Crisis

IDF Confirms Strike Yemen On Sunday As Videos Show Massive Explosions [VIDEOS]

BD”E: Petirah Of HaRav Moshe Rubinstein ZT”L, Rosh Kollel Of Monsey’s Brisker Kollel [LEVAYA LIVESTREAM]

Report: This Is Who Revealed Nasrallah’s Whereabouts To Israel

IDF Confirms: Senior Hezbollah Commander Nabil Qaouk Killed In Airstrike In Beirut

Drone From Iraq Intercepted Over Eilat, Hezbollah Fires 8 Rockets At Tiveria

READ THIS: Jared Kushner Says America Should Tell Israel To Finish The Job. It’s Long Overdue.

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network