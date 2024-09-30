Report: IDF Special Forces Entered Hezbollah Tunnels Ahead Of Ground Operation

IDF special forces have been carrying out small targeted raids into southern Lebanon in preparation for a possible larger ground operation that could begin as early as this week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The raids, which include entering Hezbollah tunnels along the border, were also previously carried out in past months as part of the IDF’s efforts to root out Hezbollah’s operations along the border.

The report quoted Amir Avivi, a former senior Israeli military official who continues to be briefed by defense officials, as saying that a ground incursion by Israel is imminent and that the raids are part of the preparation.

“The IDF has made a lot of preparations for a ground incursion,” Avivi said. “Overall, this always includes special operations. This is part of the process.”

According to Avivi, Hezbollah currently seems so weakened that Israel would now actually have to consider how far its forces should go in Lebanon.

Last week, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi HaLevi told troops that the airstrikes against Hezbollah are being conducted in preparation for a ground operation in Lebanon.

“We are preparing the process of a maneuver, which means your military boots, your maneuvering boots, will enter enemy territory,” Halevi told soldiers at the northern border.

