Report: US Aiding Israel To Prepare For Major Iranian Retaliatory Attack


The US is preparing for a possible Iranian retaliatory strike on Israel following the elimination of  Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Iran’s Quds Force commander Abbas Nilforoushan, who was killed in the same strike, CNN reported on Sunday evening.

Iran has vowed to avenge Nilforoushan’s killing, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi stating on Sunday that “the aggressor Zionist regime’s horrible crime” of eliminating Nilfouroushan will “not go unanswered.”

The report quoted a US official as saying that the Biden administration is concerned that Iran is preparing to attack and is working with Israel to prepare for a possible strike, including “changes in  US military posture.”

The official did not provide further details.

Last week, US troops were deployed to Cyprus. Additionally, the U.S.S. Wasp is deployed in the eastern Mediterranean and the Navy has also dispatched the U.S.S. Harry S. Truman to the area.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



