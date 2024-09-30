Convicted Felon Ehud Olmert Says Lebanon Ground Operation “Will Not Resolve The [Hezbollah] Issue”

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert has voiced his opposition to an Israeli ground operation into Lebanon, stating that such a move would not provide a long-term solution to the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah. Olmert, who led Israel during the 2006 invasion of Lebanon, emphasized the need for coordinated efforts with international allies to weaken the militant group.

Speaking on the current situation in northern Israel, Olmert called for joint coordination between Israel, the United States, the United Nations, and the Lebanese government to push Hezbollah away from the Litani River in southern Lebanon.

“This will not resolve all the issue(s), but it will open up for an opportunity to build up the necessary political powers and the military powers within Lebanon, which may change the balance there,” Olmert said.

Olmert believes that through diplomatic and military collaboration, Hezbollah’s influence in southern Lebanon can be reduced, allowing for a shift in the power dynamics within Lebanon. He stressed that a military-only solution would not address the root causes of the conflict.

The former prime minister also commented on Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, suggesting that the country has achieved its primary objectives and should now consider a ceasefire. “There is nothing more that is worth the cost of fighting in the south, particularly the danger to the lives of the hostages, which are still alive and which we may have brought back as part of an agreement to ceasefire in the south,” Olmert told CNN.

In 2016, Olmert became the first ex-head of government in the country to be jailed after being convicted of bribery and obstruction of justice. The charges stemmed from his time as trade minister, as well as his tenure as mayor of Jerusalem between 1993 and 2003. Olmert, who served as prime minister from 2006 to 2009, resigned from office when police recommended multiple charges against him. In 2014, he was convicted of accepting bribes related to a property development project during his time as mayor. Additionally, Olmert was found guilty of fraud, breach of trust, and obstructing justice in other separate trials.

