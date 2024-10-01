VIDEOS: U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan “There Will Be Severe Consequences”

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stated that Iran’s missile strike against Israel “appears to have been defeated and ineffective.” Speaking at a White House press briefing, Sullivan warned, “There will be severe consequences for this attack and we will work with Israel to make that the case.”

When asked about the potential US response, Sullivan confirmed that discussions with Israel have already begun and will continue, though he declined to provide further specifics.

“What is the U.S. view on whether Israel should retaliate?”

JAKE SULLIVAN: I’m not going to get ahead of anything…