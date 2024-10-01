Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
VIDEOS: U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan “There Will Be Severe Consequences”


US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stated that Iran’s missile strike against Israel “appears to have been defeated and ineffective.” Speaking at a White House press briefing, Sullivan warned, “There will be severe consequences for this attack and we will work with Israel to make that the case.”

When asked about the potential US response, Sullivan confirmed that discussions with Israel have already begun and will continue, though he declined to provide further specifics.

Jake Sullivan: “We are proud of the actions that we’ve taken alongside Israel to protect and defend Israel. We have made clear that there will be consequences—severe consequences—for this attack, and we will work with Israel to make that the case.”

“This attack appears to have been defeated and ineffective” — Jake Sullivan on Iran’s attack on Israel.

“What is the U.S. view on whether Israel should retaliate?”

JAKE SULLIVAN: I’m not going to get ahead of anything…



