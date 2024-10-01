WATCH: Trump Blames Biden, Harris For Attack On Israel; They ‘Made Iran Rich’

Former President Trump cast the blame on Iran’s attack on Israel on President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, saying the administration’s policies have enriched the Islamic Republic.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made Iran rich in a very short period of three and a half years,” Trump told supporters in Waunakee, Wisconsin. “They have $300 billion now. They’re rich. I mean, they pay 6 billion every time they have, if they have somebody that was kidnaped, it’s always $6 billion.”

Trump previously criticized the Biden administration for issuing a sanctions waiver in September 2023, which allowed $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds to be transferred from South Korea to Qatar as part of a deal to free five detained Americans in Iran.

Biden came under heavy scrutiny for the move following the attacks by Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7.

“Iran was, on the verge of bankruptcy. They had no money left,” Trump said Tuesday. “They had no money for Hamas. They had no money for Hezbollah.”

“The people they’re fighting now, they would have been willing to make any deal,” he added. “You could have made any deal. But Kamala flooded them with American cash and everything. Now, I mean, they’re flooding them with cash. It’s honestly not even believable.”