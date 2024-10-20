Hezbollah Deputy Leader Naim Qassem Flees to Tehran Amid Assassination Fears

Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem has reportedly been residing in Tehran after fleeing Lebanon on an Iranian plane over two weeks ago, according to a report by UAE-based Erem News, citing an anonymous Iranian source.

Qassem allegedly left Beirut on October 5 aboard an aircraft used by Tehran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a state visit to Lebanon and Syria. The source claims that Iran’s top leadership ordered Qassem’s transfer out of Lebanon due to fears of an assassination attempt by Israel.

Since Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s death, Qassem has delivered three speeches. The first was recorded in Beirut, but the second and third were reportedly made from Tehran, according to the source.

