Seven Israelis Arrested For Allegedly Spying For Iran, Collecting Info On Targeted IDF Bases

Seven Israeli citizens have been arrested on suspicion of espionage for Iran, according to an announcement from state prosecutors. The accused, all Jewish residents of Haifa and northern Israel, reportedly completed hundreds of tasks on behalf of Tehran, gathering intelligence on key military sites.

Among the suspects is a soldier who deserted from the IDF and two minors. The adult suspects have been named as Azis Nisanov, Alexander Sadykov, Vyacheslav Gushchin, Yevgeny Yoffe, and Yigal Nissan. They stand accused of collecting and photographing sensitive information on IDF bases, including the Kirya defense headquarters in Tel Aviv, the Nevatim and Ramat David air bases, and Iron Dome missile defense sites.

The Nevatim air base has been targeted twice this year in Iranian missile attacks, while the Ramat David base has faced threats from Hezbollah forces. Prosecutors say that the suspects also received strategic site maps from their Iranian handlers, including locations such as the Golani base, which was struck by a deadly drone attack earlier this month.

According to the Israeli State Attorney’s Office, investigators from the Shin Bet and police forces discovered that the suspects had been in direct contact with Iranian intelligence agencies and carried out a wide range of espionage tasks. In exchange, they allegedly received hundreds of thousands of dollars, some of which was transferred in cryptocurrency.

Authorities believe some of the suspects have been spying for Iran for over two years, with all involved actively participating since the onset of the recent conflict. The State Attorney’s Office has described the case as one of the most significant espionage investigations in recent years.

Prosecutors plan to file indictments on Friday, charging the suspects with serious security offenses. They will also request that the accused remain in detention until the completion of legal proceedings.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)