Jewish Support for Democrats Hits 40-Year Low Amid Concerns Over Israel and Antisemitism


Jewish support for the Democratic Party has fallen to its lowest level in 40 years, according to a poll released Friday by the Manhattan Institute.

The survey shows that Vice President Kamala Harris holds 67% of Jewish voter support, compared to 31% who favor former President Donald Trump. While Harris is expected to secure a majority of the Jewish vote, the figure marks a sharp decline from former President Bill Clinton’s 80% support in 1992, and the lowest since the Ronald Reagan era.

The shift comes in the wake of the October 7 Hamas massacre of Israeli civilians, which has left many American Jews furious with the mixed response from the Biden-Harris administration and growing antisemitism on college campuses.

Despite Jewish voters traditionally leaning toward Democrats on most issues, the Biden administration’s fluctuating stance on Israel and its relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has prompted some American Jews to reconsider their allegiance to the Democratic Party.

The poll reveals that 86% of Jewish voters support Israel, while 62% express concerns about rising antisemitism within the Democratic Party.

Jesse Arm, chief of staff at the Manhattan Institute, noted that Jewish voters now see “security, Israel, and antisemitism” as vulnerabilities for Harris in comparison to Trump. “This is evidenced by the fact that Jews are almost universally supportive of Israel—only 5% of Jewish voters say they do not support the Jewish state,” Arm said.

Harris’ strongest support comes from Reform, unaffiliated, or nondenominational Jews, according to the survey.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



