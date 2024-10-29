WORRYING DEVELOPMENT: Regional Rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia Plan First-Ever Joint Military Drills

Iran and Saudi Arabia are reportedly in discussions to conduct joint military exercises in the Red Sea, according to Iranian media. If confirmed, this would mark a historic collaboration between the two regional rivals. Iranian Navy Commander Admiral Shahram Irani stated that Saudi Arabia had proposed the exercises, with military delegations from both countries set to discuss the details.

This potential military cooperation follows the restoration of diplomatic ties last year in a China-brokered deal after years of enmity. Iran and Saudi Arabia have been on opposing sides of various regional conflicts, most notably in Yemen, where Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have been fighting a Saudi-led coalition since 2015.

While Saudi Arabia has not yet confirmed its participation in the exercises, the announcement signals a significant shift in the geopolitical dynamics of the region. The Red Sea has seen heightened tensions recently, with Houthi rebels launching attacks on ships in support of Palestinians during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The Houthis have also fired missiles at Israel, prompting retaliatory airstrikes from Israeli forces on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia, which has supported Yemen’s Aden-based government against the Houthis, has been trying to balance its role as a key player in the region while attempting to extricate itself from the costly conflict. The kingdom’s efforts to broker peace in Yemen have been further complicated by recent Houthi attacks, and it has so far refrained from joining a U.S.-led naval coalition aimed at deterring these threats.

