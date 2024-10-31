COUNTDOWN TO CONFLICT: Israeli Intel Suggests Massive Iranian Attack Launched From Iraq Before Election Day

Israeli intelligence has indicated that Iran may be planning a large-scale attack on Israel from Iraqi territory, potentially launching within days and before the U.S. presidential election on November 5, according to a report by Axios on Thursday, citing two unidentified Israeli sources.

The planned assault is expected to involve a substantial number of drones and ballistic missiles, reportedly deployed from pro-Iranian militias based in Iraq. According to the report, the use of Iraqi territory could be a strategic move by Iran, allowing it to maintain plausible deniability while avoiding direct repercussions from Israel on Iranian soil.

Iran’s approach would involve leveraging its allied militias to conduct the attacks, a tactic often used to obscure Tehran’s direct involvement while still advancing its regional agenda. The report suggests that this approach may aim to preemptively deter Israel from targeting Iran’s own strategic assets, a step Israel has taken previously in response to rising threats.

This development comes as tensions remain high in the region, with the potential for spillover effects influencing international dynamics ahead of the U.S. election. American officials have not yet commented on the report, though the situation is expected to prompt increased diplomatic and military vigilance in the coming days.

Analysts note that an attack of this nature, especially so close to the U.S. election, could escalate Israeli-Iranian tensions and impact broader Middle Eastern stability, making it a critical point of watch for both regional and international stakeholders.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)