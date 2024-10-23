NO SURPRISES: IDF Reveals Intel Showing 6 Al Jazeera “Journalists” Are Really Hamas And Islamic Jihad Terrorists

The IDF has released intelligence documents uncovering that six journalists from the Al Jazeera network in Gaza are affiliated with Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations. The named individuals are Anas Jamal Mahmoud Al-Sharif, Alaa Abdul Aziz Muhammad Salama, Hossam Basel Abdul Karim Shabat, Ashraf Sami Ashour Saraj, Ismail Farid Muhammad Abu Omar, and Talal Mahmoud Abdul Rahman Aruki.

The documents, found in Gaza, include personnel records, terrorist training lists, contact directories, and salary information, providing evidence that these journalists also serve as military operatives. One of the journalists, Ismail Farid Muhammad Abu Omar, was injured in Gaza months ago. The IDF claims the evidence reaffirms his involvement in terrorist activities, despite Al Jazeera’s attempts to distance itself from his actions.

According to the IDF, most of these journalists play a key role in promoting Hamas propaganda, particularly in northern Gaza, through their positions at Al Jazeera. The disclosure is presented as proof of the integration of Hamas operatives within the Qatari news network.

