Man’s Critical After Hezbollah Rocket Attack Near Nahariya


A man in his 50s suffered a head injury from shrapnel during a Hezbollah rocket barrage targeting the Nahariya area. Initially described as moderately wounded, his condition has now deteriorated to serious.

The Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service transported the victim to a hospital, where he remains unconscious.

The IDF reported that approximately 25 rockets were launched in the attack, with the majority intercepted.

It remains unclear whether the shrapnel was from a direct hit or debris from an interception.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



