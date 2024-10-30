Former Chief Rabbi Rav Lau To Trump: “I’m Hopeful You Will Continue To Lead”

Former Chief Rabbi of Israel HaRav Dovid Lau on Wednesday wrote a letter to presidential candidate Donald Trump wishing him success ahead of the elections next week, Tuesday, November 5.

HaRav Lau expressed his gratitude for Trump’s numerous contributions to the Jewish people and Israel during his term as president and conveyed his hopes that he will be elected again and “continue to lead the US with the same vision and determination.”

HaRav Lau stressed that he is “speaking for myself and countless others who recognize your contributions to both the free world and Israel.”

The letter states: “Mr. President: As the United States approaches a crucial election that will shape the future of both the nation and the world, I feel compelled to express my gratitude for your leadership and the significant impact you’ve had on both the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

“During your presidency, you strengthened the alliance between the United States and Israel to unprecedented levels. Your historic decisions—recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s eternal capital, acknowledging Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and establishing the groundbreaking Abraham Accords for peace with Arab states—demonstrate remarkable leadership and commitment to regional stability.

“These actions go beyond diplomatic achievements. They reflect a deep understanding of historical justice and affirm the Jewish people’s right to rebuild their national and spiritual life in their ancestral homeland with dignity and freedom. Your policies have shown the world that the bond between the Jewish people and their land is not temporary but rather a fundamental and enduring part of human history.

“As a religious leader and former Chief Rabbi of Israel, I particularly value your dedication to religious freedom and interfaith respect. Throughout your presidency, you consistently defended the right of all faiths to practice their beliefs freely and openly. Speaking for myself and countless others who recognize your contributions to both the free world and Israel, I sincerely hope you will continue to lead with the same vision and determination that has characterized your previous service.

“As you approach the upcoming election, you have my blessings for success. May you continue to work toward peace, justice, and security for the American people and all who seek peace throughout the world.

“With sincere wishes for success and prosperity, with blessings for success and abundant goodness, Rabbi David Lau, 8th Chief Rabbi of Israel, Former President of the Supreme Rabbinical Court.”

