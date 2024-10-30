MAILBAG: An Unspoken Epidemic: How Our Community Is Ignoring a Dangerous Drinking Culture

Before Simchas Torah, a Jewish magazine ran a piece urging parents to ease up on their teenage bochurim and let them enjoy a few drinks on the Yom Tov. This kind of “don’t make a big deal” message might seem harmless on the surface. After all, I was once a bochur myself and recall having a small l’chaim to enhance the joy of the day. A little moderation in celebration, after all, is one thing.
But what I witnessed this past Simchas Torah was nothing short of alarming. In the place I attended, there were so many bochurim intoxicated to the point of total dysfunction that extra security was required to help manage the situation. I was both disturbed and saddened to see a respected rosh yeshiva feel compelled to publicly reprimand a bochur, who was so drunk and disruptive during Krias Hatorah that no amount of polite correction could get him to quiet down. This isn’t about one or two kids being irresponsible—it’s about a culture that has grown dangerously comfortable with overindulgence, with very real, long-term consequences.
As an addiction counselor, I know firsthand the toll that substance abuse takes on families. I’ve seen families torn apart, lives upended, and futures destroyed—all stemming from one underlying issue that often goes unaddressed: unchecked alcohol consumption. This problem isn’t isolated to Simchas Torah or Purim, though these Yomim Tovim can often bring it to a head. The tendency to turn a blind eye, to normalize excessive drinking under the guise of celebration, has unfortunately become embedded in much of the yeshiva-minded community.
The real issue here isn’t about the handful of bochurim who took things too far on Simchas Torah. It’s about the pervasive, unspoken acceptance of drinking and making l’chayim’s left and right as a core part of our culture, leading to a growing number of community members who are developing dangerous habits. These habits, if left unchecked, can easily spiral into full-blown addiction. And while it’s easy to shrug this off as a private struggle or an individual failing, we must recognize it for what it truly is: a collective blind spot that’s eroding the foundation of our community.
Why are we willing to take such risks with our children’s futures? For every young man who can “handle” a drink, there’s another who finds himself unable to stop. Addiction doesn’t discriminate, and young people are especially susceptible. By normalizing excessive drinking, we are setting them on a path that can lead to severe consequences later in life.
It’s time we ask ourselves some tough questions: Why are we allowing, and even encouraging, drinking alcohol to become the norm? Why are we turning a blind eye to the damage this habit can cause in our homes, our communities, and our futures?
We deserve better. Let’s address this issue openly, without shame or denial. Let’s set boundaries that ensure we can be joyous without being destructive. The stakes are simply too high to do otherwise.
Signed,
An alarmed therapist
It is a Halacha to drink wine on Yom Tov. Many parents prefer that their sons drink under their supervision rather than away from home. Yes, there is a problem with drinking too much and parents need to be vigilant and responsible for their sons. Has it become a custom to drink on Simchas Torah like we do on Purim?
As is often the case, we get stuck on symptoms.
Do people drink too much? Maybe.
Does tightening the screws help?
I wonder if we would or
(continued)
I wonder if we could focus on increasing the real simcha we experience in mitzvos and things as basic as focusing on really connecting to davening.
Rather than checking off minyan, coming late, leaving early, skipping to keep up, maybe we can find a way to invest more as a community in our experience of davening and find some real sippuk, menuchas hanefesh, simchas hachaim etc etc that come along with it.
I’m sure many will claim this is just my own chisaron and personal experience, but I’d be curious if others feel the same… I can’t help but feel all the crisises and complaints we so often hear about (over indulgence at Kiddush or simchos, Internet problems…) will dissipate without resorting to more force and tightening…
We shouldn’t speak about these things, oy. We need to speak about the real issues and sheitels.
Thank you for bringing attention to this very important issue.
As more and more kosher alcoholic beverages are hitting the kosher market the allure of alcohol is becoming stronger and stronger for both young and old within our Jewish communities. Besides educating people on the dangers of addiction we need to also educate people on the health risks associated with alcoholic consumption and especially the health dangers (cancer, high blood pressure, heart disease, etc.) associated with excessive consumption that a lot of people are simply not aware of. Just as different organizations have used print media or other media to publicize and warn us of various dangers regarding other issues we also need to start publicizing and warning our Jewish communities of the different risks and dangers associated with alcoholic consumption.